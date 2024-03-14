Lilli Pilli Ladies go green for race day fundraiser

The Lilli Pilli Ladies are encouraging Macleay Valley residents to go green this weekend for their first fundraising event for 2024.
With the support of the Kempsey Race Club, the local charity group is hosting an Irish Luck Race Day on Saturday March 16 at the Warwick Park Race Track at Kempsey Race Club.
"It is pretty exciting," said Lilli Pilli Ladies president Judy Saul.
"We've had so much support from our business people and local community.
"It's amazing- we are so lucky!"
Gates open at 11am with the first race taking place at 1pm.
The Irish-themed race day will also have a number of run activities including prizes for the greenest outfit, a raffle and a lucky shamrock draw.
Among the prizes are 'I'm Liz Hayes', a memoir that was personally donated to the group by the Sixty Minutes reporter.
But a number of local community groups and businesses have made donations to make the race day possible.
Mrs Saul and Lilli Pilli Ladies Communications Officer Lyn Gleeson said that they had received more donations than they expected.
"And in a hard time, that's amazing," Ms Gleeson said.
"That's the thing, as businesses are doing it tough, it's local people," Mrs Saul said.
"An everyday person is doing it tough putting food on the table but they're still finding money to donate to us."
The Lilli Pilli Ladies have seen a number of successes this year.
They recently donated equipment for the Kempsey District Hospital to start their select cancer treatments and winning the Community Group of the Year award at the Kempsey Shire Council's Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony.
The Lilli Pilli Ladies ran their first race day last year and after the success of 2023, are expecting a good turn out.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Otherwise for table bookings, you can contact Shelly Crotty on 0434 906 404, Chris Shaw 0412 272 291 or Lyn Gleeson on 0466 057 363.
