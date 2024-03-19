Full cost to relocate Crescent Head's 'eyesore' maintenance shed revealed

The price to relocate the eyesore dubbed "Crescent's Shed" has been revealed.
Kempsey Shire Council moved a recommendation at the March 19 Ordinary Council Meeting noting that the total project cost to construct the shed was $273,291, which included $97,900 to relocate the shed and create the bin storage area.
The slab and relocation cost alone totalled $77,937.
The Crescent Head Maintenance Shed project was funded via the Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks.
In June 2023 the council completed construction of a new maintenance shed at the Crescent Head Holiday Park.
A group in the Crescent Head community raised concerns over the lack of consultation with the community.
"There was concern in the community following the lack of consultation relating to the initial construction of the maintenance shed," resident Ken Scotton said when addressing councillors at the August 2023 council meeting.
In response to the community's concerns regarding access and visual amenity, the council undertook further investigation and community consultation and in September 2023, councillors resolved to relocate the maintenance shed to a location adjacent to the original site.
When discussing the motion at the March 19 council meeting, councillor Arthur Bain added an amendment to the motion to also note any strategies that are now in place to ensure an incident like this doesn't happen again.
"We need to recognise errors have happened and we need to acknowledge that we've engaged in improvement processes," he said.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt asked council staff what improvements have been implemented since to improve community consultation.
General manager Craig Milburn said in this particular case there was a changeover in staff which contributed to less community consultation taking place.
"We have improved communication and... listened to councillors and the community on this issue," he said.
