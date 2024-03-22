Teams prepare to make a splash in the North Coast Surf Boat series final

Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving clubs are preparing to battle it out at the North Coast Surf Boat series final round at Bonny Hills on Saturday, March 23.
Kempsey-Crescent Head surf boat captain and 160s Men sweep James Megaloconomos said his crew is feeling pretty happy at where they are at the moment.
"We're looking forward to finishing this series off," he said.
"It's a good series.
"We're really happy with how it goes."
The local team has been crushing it at the series with three teams currently occupying first, second and third places in the competition.
The 160s and 200s Mens rowers which consist of four rowers whose combined age is over 160 or 200 years old have been excelling in their division.
Megaloconomos credits the two team's rowers hard work paying off.
"They're all very skilled rowers," he said
"And that's where they should be in the pointy end."
The competition will be on for the 160s Mens who are only a few points ahead of the South West Rocks Showbags with the other Macleay Valley team currently in close second place in the series.
The crews have been rowing against their competitors for a number of years now so there's good battles between everyone.
"It makes a lot of sense when we go to the big carnivals," Megaloconomos said.
"We're at the top end of the field because they compete so hard in their boat series."
The club recently received gold and bronze medals in the NSW Surfboad State Titles and will be heading to the Australian titles later this year.
But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the rowing team.
It's been a busy season with previous rowers unable to compete due to commitments, work, injuries and major life events.
"It's been challenging but we're coming good now," Megaloconomos said.
"Just every carnival everyone rocks up and gives it their best so it makes all the training and the sacrifices during the week worthwhile."
Megaloconomos also thanked the club's sponsors for their funding.
A swell is predicted at Bonny Hills for the final round of the North Coast Surf Boat Series but Megaloconomos said that wasn't a concern.
"We sort of like it like that so we're pretty excited really," he said.
"Just reading the conditions and taking on the smartest option possible is how we try and get there."
You can catch Macleay Valley teams take to the water at Bonny Hills at 9am on Saturday, March 23.
