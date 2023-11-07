Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club has walked away with not just one but two victories at the North Coast Surf Boat series held at South West Rocks over the weekend.
Teams in the 160s Mens and 200 year Masters both came first in their division at round three and four of the series held at South West Rocks on Saturday November 3.
Kempsey-Crescent Head surf boat captain and sweep James Megaloconomos said it was a successful weekend.
"Their results are what we expected them to be at," he said.
"They were the two crews that rode together the most out of the lot of us."
The teams had to consist of four rowers whose combined age was over 160 or 200 years old.
"The senior members are still training the most," Megaloconomos said.
"That experience helps a lot."
The surf club also had two other teams competing in the Open Men and Open Womens division but they suffered over the weekend without a full crew.
Team members were away with work commitments or illness leaving some of the competing teams without their original crew.
"We were unlucky," Megaloconomos said.
"It's just been hard with the end of winter sports and commitments coming into the start of the summer season,
"A lot of us were away for the first round and people had work."
Weather conditions have also made it difficult to train.
"There's been a couple of weekends where the weather hasn't been good to train and conditions were unsafe," Megaloconomos said.
The wet weather also impacted the competition.
The North Coast Surf Boat series was meant to continue the following day (Sunday, November 4) but conditions due to the wet weather led to the second day being cancelled.
Megaloconomos is looking forward to the next rounds of the North Coast Surf Boat series which will be held at Woolgoolga on December 2-3.
"It will be good," he said.
"We should have full crews by then and a bit more time to train between now and then.
"We have a month which will make a difference."
