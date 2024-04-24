Further delays for trio facing charges relating to alleged murder

The three people arrested in relation to the alleged murder of David Vale have had their court cases further adjourned.
Conrad Peter Lardner, 49, Leearna Nicole Davis, 32, and Veronica Leanne Holten, 29, all face charges in relation to the alleged murder of David Vale.
Emergency services were called to Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey where David Vale, 39, was found with stab wounds around 11pm on March 1, 2023. Paramedics treated Mr Vale but he died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Weigand to investigate the death, leading to the arrests of three people.
Lardner, who the court was told was Mr Vale's cousin, was arrested in May 2023 and was charged with the murder. Davis and Holten have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
The three cases appeared in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Juliana Crofts on Wednesday, April 17.
Because of the nature of charges and the prosecution's consultation with Mr Vale's family, the lawyer asked for a two week adjournment.
The prosecution said she was asking for a very short extension of time due to the DPP's obligation to conduct matters in line with cultural expectations.
Holten's lawyer said that whilst Holten is on bail, her client is currently separated from her family and community, is not able to visit family in the Kempsey area and can't live with her two young children.
"The fact is her liberty has been significantly hampered as a result of this matter," Holten's lawyer said.
Magistrate Crofts noted that the matter is already past the deadline but took into consideration the size of the brief and the nature of the evidence.
She granted the prosecution a two weeks adjournment with the matter to reappear in court on May 1.
Davis appeared in court via video link whilst on bail and was represented by defence lawyer Ibrahim Sweedan. Lardner, who had been excused from appearing in court, was represented by his defence lawyer Alex Miller via video link on the same day.
Both Davis and Lardner will reappear in Kempsey Local Court on May 1.
Lardner, who previously had been in custody, was granted conditional bail in December 2023. Magistrate Crofts has set Lardner's case conference date for May 22.
Lardner's case will appear again Kempsey court on June 19 for further mention (committal)
