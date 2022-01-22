newsletters, editors-pick-list, Nambucca Valley Arts Council, art classes Nambucca Heads

THIS February the Nambucca Valley Arts Council (NVAC) are holding their first term of art classes at the Senior Citizens Hall in Nambucca Heads from February 2 until March 22. Aimed at both beginners and advanced artists, there are four terms of art classes per year, each for eight weeks at the cost of $25 individually or $130 for the whole 8-week term. Entry also requires a membership with the NVAC, which is currently $5. Membership forms will be available on the first day of class. Regular teacher David Southgate will not be available for the first term this year but local artist Keir Jamieson is ready to step up and take the reins. Keir paints mainly in acrylic but also has experience in oils, pastels, inks and watercolours. She likes to create texture by building up layers of paint and experimenting with brushes, palette knives, and fingers. Keir also happens to be the Nambucca Valley Arts Council Artist of the Month for January. Her work is currently displayed at the Stringer Gallery on Ridge St in Nambucca Heads. Anybody interested in joining the art classes or making an enquiry can call Keir on 0427 033 236. All current COVID-19 restrictions must be observed at the gallery and during the art classes. Accredited as a 'Master of Light' by his peers, artist Elioth Gruner visited the Nambucca Valley several times in the 1930s and painted coastal and river scenes. Elioth won the prestigious Wynne Prize for landscape painting seven times between 1916 and 1937. Equally prominent in his day as an artist and administrator, Will Ashton painted Nambucca River scenes in 1934. Will was a prolific impressionist painter well known for depicting the intensity of light in his scenes, winning the Wynne Prize three times. He was the same age as Elioth and they likely knew each other or at the very least had met at some point during their artistic careers. Some local artists are tracking down the locations where Elioth and Will painted their land and seascapes with the intention of painting their own versions of the same scenes, but updated to reflect the modern state of the area. All the recreated and reimagined works will be displayed in a special exhibition. Titled 'Gruner and Ashton Nambucca Views Then and Now' the exhibition will open at the Stringer Gallery in Nambucca Heads on February 2. Visitors are reminded to adhere with all current government enforced COVID-19 restrictions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/96b30599-1059-4cdb-84c0-2792daebe0e7.JPG/r0_231_1872_1289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg