newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Locals attending the Kempsey Saleyards this Saturday February 5 are in for a real treat, as a rare quarter horse will be up for auction. The four year old named Flash is set to be the feature item of the saleyard, and comes from the Macleay's very own, Brad Scott Horses. "Flash has a great foundation and is ready to pursue any discipline that someone decides," Mr Scott said. Flash's Father, Blues Desire Trinity was a high point cutting champion in the United States and was imported to Australia after winning over $190 thousand in competitions. "He is bred to win, but also a great minded horse, for a young horse he is very quiet, and would excel in any equine discipline because he has that trainability mind," Mr Scott said. "He has been to the beach, near the highway, and I have exposed him to as much as I can, to every stimulus I can." Mr Scott said he has noticed since the onset of COVID pandemic, that there has been a big move back into horses. "People have had a lot more time on their hands and they see the therapeutic side of it. There is currently a high demand and we are finding that there isn't the supply of good quality horses," Mr Scott said. He said he has already had enquires from around Australia, and bidders are expected to be watching the auction online. Kempsey Stock and Land agent Ian McGoldrick said he is eager to see how it goes. "We don't normally do horses but Brad and John bring one out every year that they make a special feature, and it creates more interest in the day," Mr McGoldrick said. "From what I've seen on video, Flash looks well presented and is nice and quiet." For more information on Flash, you can visit the Brad Scott Horses Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/bd241a73-a51e-4307-b1f0-e80db0fda832.JPG/r147_187_6000_3494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg