BELLINGEN based environmental educator OzGREEN has been quietly working away behind the scenes to strengthen local and global communities since their foundation over three decades ago. Their latest venture, the Resilient Communities Program, a free fifteen session program delivered online and in-person over eight months, aims to continue this work in 12 communities along the Mid North Coast. So far residents from Willawarrin, Kempsey, South West Rocks, Scotts Head, Bowraville, Macksville, Grafton, Maclean, Gulmarrad, Coffs Harbour, the Orara Valley, North Coffs and Boambee have all signed up for the program. "Many people are feeling isolated, fatigued, and vulnerable following several natural disasters over the last few years," Project Manager Kathleen Hannah said. "With our latest program, OzGREEN seeks to help residents identify community-driven solutions that build resilience during natural disasters and help communities that are often left isolated following natural disasters. "Long term, we hope to improve disaster preparedness and strengthen community resilience." The first session of the Resilient Communities Program kicks off in March, but the local facilitators will start their training on February 19 and 20; afterwards, they will return to their communities. Eight additional information sessions for the facilitators will be held throughout the year, covering topics including fire, community health, food, water, infrastructure, energy, and the economy. Now into its fourth iteration, the Resilient Communities Program first started with a pilot program in Bellingen from 2020 to 2021, attracting critical acclaim and has since run programs globally and in the Northern Rivers of NSW . "Our pilot program was highly successful, and received a Highly Commended in the Finalist for the Resilient Australia Community Award Category," Kathleen said. "After an extensive review, we ready to launch into four more LGA's along the coast, and will be expanding into the Kyogle and Richmond Valley Shires later in the year." This is just the latest in a long line of accolades awarded to both OzGREEN and their employees. Related Content: Lead facilitator, training program designer and company co-founder Sue Lennox recently found herself awarded an AM. "OzGREEN has been working behind the scenes for a long time to empower communities, with a focus on youth, to give them a voice and agency," she said. "We work to address the challenges presented by climate change and the ongoing threat to the health and wellbeing of our communities that results from a planet in distress. "Our work has flown under the radar a bit, but I'm delighted that we are starting to be recognised for everything we have been trying to achieve." For more on OzGREEN or the Resilient Communities Program, head over to their website at: www.ozgreen.org or www.ozgreen.org/rc.

