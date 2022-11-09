Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Remembrance Day services will take place across the Macleay Valley on Friday, November 11.
Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-branch president Allan Wardrope said the organisation's service for this year will include a new project.
"We will have a display lawn in front of the sub branch hall with a white cross for every conflict that Australia has been involved in since the Boer War," he said.
"An Australian flag and poppy will be erected for every soldier, sailor, airman, nurse and any service person that was killed in action or died of wounds."
The display of over 200 flags will play an important part in remembering those who have served.
All serving and ex-service personnel as well as members of the public are welcome to attend the service which starts at 10:50am.
Mr Wardrope said it was important for younger people to be aware of the significance of a day like Remembrance Day.
"It is, in my view, very important that we remember because if the effort had not been put in, none of us would be... here now."
The service is run by the Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-branch and will start at 10:50am
This Remembrance Day service will be run by students from Stuarts Point Public School.
Stuarts Point RSL sub-branch have advised that the service will start at 11am and will include a wreath laying ceremony.
Run by the South West Rocks RSL sub-branch, the service will begin at 10:45 and will include a wreath laying ceremony.
A guest speaker from South West Rocks Public School will also be attending.
