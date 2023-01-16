A Bull Mastiff cross was "very relieved" to be rescued from a tin by members of the NSW SES Kempsey Shire Unit.
The unit responded to a call by NSW Police on Friday morning (January 13) when the nine week old puppy got his head stuck in an empty tin.
It's not an unusual job for NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit commander Bill Sanders who is used to getting dogs, cats and children "unstuck" from tins, fences, bathroom sinks and to even magnesium car wheels.
"It's a common occurrence," he said.
"We know dogs and cats are very important [family] members... we treat them all the same."
Two rescue units arrived on scene with unit members trained for industrial and domestic rescues freeing the puppy.
Members were also responsible for reassuring the owners and the dog's concerned parents.
"We assessed the puppy was certainly stuck very well inside what looked like a tin of dog food," Mr Sanders said.
"Thankfully the owners had the foresight to cut the end of the tin off with a can opener to allow the pup to breathe otherwise it would have been a different situation."
In a matter of minutes, the dog was freed with a pair of small rescue shears.
Mr Sanders said that pet owners can prevent incidents like these by looking for danger zones in and outside of the house.
"Certainly look at those sort of things, particularly when you have young pups around or any type of small animal, where they can fall into or get trapped by," he said.
"Take the necessary precautions."
Mr Sander said the young canine was extracted from the tin unharmed although appeared quieter after the ordeal.
Like his parents who were nearby, the puppy was very relieved to be free.
"They were happy to see things back to normal," Mr Sanders said.
"It worked out really well."
To help with future rescues like this, Mr Sanders encourages the public to visit the SES website to become part of the local team.
