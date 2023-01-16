The Macleay Argus

NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit rescues puppy stuck in a tin

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:04am, first published January 17 2023 - 6:00am
Using a pair of small rescue shears, NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit members were able to rescue the nine week old puppy from the empty tin. Picture supplied by NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit

A Bull Mastiff cross was "very relieved" to be rescued from a tin by members of the NSW SES Kempsey Shire Unit.

