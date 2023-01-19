A recycling workshop at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre (MNCCC) aimed at reducing the impact of waste as well as improving the lives of its inmates has gone from strength to strength.
Around 15 inmates work at the recycling workshop, sorting through bags of plastics, cardboard and green waste from the more than 1000 prisoners and staff, in an effort to reduce the centre's environmental footprint.
MNCCC operations manager Peter Arbuckle said it is an incredibly beneficial program for the inmates, who are able to obtain qualifications to assist their transition back into the community after their release.
"[The program] gives the inmates an opportunity to learn real life skills [such as] education in asset management and waste management," he said. "That's something really tangible that they can take back in the community.
"The inmates are all trained in the different processes of waste management, they pull out the recyclables, put together the green waste for compost and package it all for it to be moved out of the centre.
"Recycling is a big thing within our community up here on the Mid North Coast, so having this skillset gives them the opportunity to go straight into a pathway to employment upon release... it helps break the cycle of reoffending."
One inmate working at the recycling workshop said the program helps break up the day at the correctional centre.
"We're privileged to come down here and do the recycling," he said.
MNCCC overseer Cameron Britt said the inmates have started to take pride in the program.
"I've talked to them about... how they are helping the environment and community and they are learning a lot," he said.
MNCCC trade overseer Craig Smith started the recycling workshop when he joined the correctional centre in 2020 after spending 25 years working in waste management at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
The recycling workshop is part of a Towards Zero Waste in Corrections project at the prison, with the hope of it being implemented state-wide.
Mr Smith said the centre saves up to seven tonnes of food waste from landfill each month as, instead, it gets sorted and sent to a large-scale commercial compost company.
The program is being recognised as part of National Corrections Day on Friday, January 20.
Mr Smith said the next step for the recycling workshop is to introduce further opportunities for inmates to help prepare them for a successful life outside of prison.
"MNCCC is continuing to work towards getting inmates up-skilled while also striving to reduce our centre's environmental footprint."
