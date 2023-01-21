A big shout-out to the Mid North Coast's Angus Gill who's about to find out if he's won a Golden Guitar - or five.
After winning his first last year, Wauchope-based Angus is nominated in five separate categories at the awards in Tamworth (Saturday January 21), which are the culmination of the city's 10-day Country Music Festival.
One of the nominations is for Bush Ballad of the Year for Waiting for the Boss, which he co-wrote and then recorded with none other than Anne Kirkpatrick, a multiple Golden Guitar winner and daughter of Joy McKean and the late Slim Dusty.
Angus's only solo festival performance was on Monday afternoon, January 16, at the Tamworth Services Club.
It was a sell-out.
In 2022, Angus had six number one singles on Australian Country Radio.
He also recorded a new Angus Gill & Seasons of Change album and released a Christmas EP.
You can watch the awards live on YouTube.
Meantime, preparations are underway for Macksville's Music Muster which will run at the town's showground over four-and-a-half days from March 6 - 13.
Youn can find more details in our What's On guide.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.