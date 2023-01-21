The Macleay Argus

The Mid North Coast's Angus Gill is up for five Golden Guitars, including for a ballad with Anne Kirkpatrick

By Sue Stephenson
Updated January 22 2023 - 12:06am, first published January 21 2023 - 1:03pm
Multiple Golden Guitar winner Anne Kirkpatrick with fellow 2023 nominee, Angus Gill. Picture, Angus Gill/Facebook

A big shout-out to the Mid North Coast's Angus Gill who's about to find out if he's won a Golden Guitar - or five.

