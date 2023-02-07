The Macleay Argus
In Depth

Fisherman say they're losing their catch to sharks. Are there more sharks out there and are they coming too close for comfort?

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shark alarm was raised numerous times at South West Rocks over the Christmas holiday period. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

I recently did a dive at Fish Rock Cave and was feeling a new kind of nervous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.