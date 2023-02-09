The Kempsey Macleay Off-Road Club (KMORC) is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary, with a special function to be held on Saturday, February 11.
The community is invited to join all current and former club members in the main hall at Kempsey Showground from 2pm.
Club secretary Terese Wilton is hoping the event will attract a large number of people.
"We have sold over 100 tickets for the dinner and that's not counting the people who will just rock up for a bit of a yarn, so we're really excited to seem then and celebrate our club's wonderful legacy," she said.
"We have a lot of men who raced the original Sherwood and Bridgestone races and the early Dondingalong races, so it will be a very special day."
Off-road racing has a long history in the Macleay Valley with competitors from the local club racing all over Australia on a regular basis.
The club has had great success over the years and continues to produce champion racers, with club member David Chandler and his navigator Jonathon Ryan winning the 2022 Motorsport Australia NSW Off-Road Championship last season, aided by claiming a maiden outright victory on home soil at Dondingalong in July.
"I couldn't count how many NSW champions and Australian champions we've had in the club," Wilton said. "We have some great older talent and some impressive young ones coming through, and it's always so great to see the locals shine
"It's been an unbelievable journey for the club and that's why we're so excited to celebrate on Saturday. The good news too is we're continuing to grow as a club, and we have an exciting year ahead of us."
