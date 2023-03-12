Kempsey Shire Council has chosen the site for Willawarrin's new water treatment plant, signalling an end to the area's poor quality drinking water.
The plant will be built at the southern end of the Willawarrin sports field and is expected to be completed in 2024 at a cost of $4 million.
it will will provide residents with safe, clean and reliable drinking water.
The concept design was approved by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in June 2022 with designs and technical specifications now complete and ready to put out to tender.
A community meeting will be held a t 3pm on Thursday, March 16, to explain the start of the procurement phase.
Council has contributed the bulk of the funds, supported by a grant from the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program.
Wes Trotter, the Group Manager Water and Sewer, says he is excited to see the project move from the planning phase to construction.
"This plant will deliver water quality, water pressure and water security for Willawarrin," he said.
"The existing system is unable to provide water of a high enough quality during drought, flood or fire events.
"[During] major weather events between 2017 and 2022... council was forced to transport drinkable water to Willawarrin via truck.
"Using trucks to provide water for Willawarrin is not sustainable."
Since 2018, council has met the community twice to discuss the project. The last meeting was in June 2020.
Council is now inviting residents to come along to an information session at the Willawarrin Community Hall at 3pm, Thursday 16.
The session will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the project and to ask any questions they may have.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.