Kempsey council picks site for water treatment plant at Willawarrin

March 13 2023 - 4:00am
The proposed location of the water treatment plant at Willawarrin. Imagery courtesy of ArcGIS Department of Customer Service 2020.

Kempsey Shire Council has chosen the site for Willawarrin's new water treatment plant, signalling an end to the area's poor quality drinking water.

