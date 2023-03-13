About 500 spectators enjoyed sunshine, horse racing and a range of food and drinks during the Lilli Pilli Ladies' inaugural fun day at the races charity event held at Warwick Park Racetrack on Saturday (March 11).
The Lilli Pilli Ladies raise funds for those needing cancer treatment and pallative care.
The event was organised by Lilli Pilli Ladies member Lyn Gleeson after the Kempsey Race Club reached out to the group in the hopes of coming together for the special cause.
Lilli Pilli Ladies member Judy Saul said the weekend was a "huge success".
"It was a great turnout and such a lovely afternoon," she said. "The weather was luckily kind to us as well."
Ms Saul said the event on the weekend helped raise roughly $6000.
"We are still confirming how much we raised, but it was a really successful event and we are so appreciative of the community's support in making the event possible.
"We are waiting for [the Mid North Coast Local Health District] to let us know what the next thing is on their wish list and the money will go towards that."
The Lilli Pilli Ladies have a variety of events scheduled this year, including on May 20 at the Kempsey Macleay RSL where they will host an End in Mind event that aims to encourage people to engage in end of life discussion with their loved ones.
The group is also organising a Ladies Night event at the RSL club on July 29.
