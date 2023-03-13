The Macleay Argus
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 12:00pm
About 500 spectators enjoyed sunshine, horse racing and a range of food and drinks during the Lilli Pilli Ladies' inaugural fun day at the races charity event held at Warwick Park Racetrack on Saturday (March 11).

