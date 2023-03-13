Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole has promised to deliver a raft of children services for Kempsey, if his party is re-elected on March 25.
Along with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and Nationals candidate for Oxley Michael Kemp, Mr Toole stopped outside Kempsey District Hospital to announce plans for a $3.5 million childcare centre within the health campus.
"This is going to support the doctors, the nurses, the clinicians, the support staff and the administrative staff that work here," he said .
"This is about giving them flexible opportunities; to provide childcare support to them."
Ms Mitchell, who is also the Minister for Early Learning, said that a new childcare centre for healthcare workers would also ease the pressure on childcare services in the Oxley electorate.
"We'll put up the bricks and mortar, we'll build [the childcare centre] as soon as we're able to - should the government be re-elected," she said.
"Then we'll look to go out to tender for an operator to run that service.
"We want to make sure priority is given for the children of the people that work right here in the hospital."
Outgoing member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said a childcare centre at the hospital would be a major win.
"The community came to me with this idea," she said.
Mr Toole also promised to fast-track pre-kindergarten facilities for seven schools in the Oxley electorate.
More promises are expected ahead of polling booths opening this weekend
