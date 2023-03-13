The Macleay Argus
Nationals promise childcare centre for Kempsey hospital and fast-tracked pre-kindergarten, if re-elected

By Emily Walker
March 14 2023 - 4:00am
Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited Kempsey District Hospital with Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Nationals candidate for Oxley Michael Kemp. Picture by Emily Walker

Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole has promised to deliver a raft of children services for Kempsey, if his party is re-elected on March 25.

