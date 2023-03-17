The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Tributes for MP and Mid North Coast rugby union stalwart Stephen Bromhead

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead is being remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system, and as a rugby union fanatic who played a key role in the growth of rugby union on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.