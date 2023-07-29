The Kempsey Cannonballs Black under-12s team have won the bragging rights after coming out on top in the local rugby union grand final.
After a successful season, two Cannonball teams - Kempsey Black and Kempsey Gold - both landed a spot in the grand final which was played in Port Macquarie on Friday, July 28.
The Kempsey Black team got the upper hand early on in the game with a few early tries by Noah Davies and Jordy Kirkman.
However, the Kempsey Gold team were able to pull the score back with Dan Berry securing two tries not long after.
Kempsey Black coach Jesse Ball said there was some "great rugby" displayed on the field by both sides.
"A great game of rugby was played where both teams left nothing on the field," he said.
"Attack and defence was outstanding from both teams."
The Kempsey Black team finished first in the rugby union under-12s competition, while Kempsey Gold, coached by Jared Fuller and Jake Gelfius, finished second.
"Both teams showed why they deserved to finish first and second with the quality of rugby being displayed [in the grand final]," Ball said.
While both teams gave it their all in the Cannons vs Cannons grand final, it was a try to Cruze Schubert off the kick off in the sending half and a try to Thomas O'Sullivan just before full-time that secured the win for Kempsey Black 39-22.
Gus Thorman was given man of the match honours by Ball and Ashton Swaine was awarded the referees award by Brodie Hawken.
"The game observed by spectators can only reflect on one thing, that rugby union is stronger than ever in the Macleay," Ball said.
