The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Kempsey Cannonballs Black Under-12s take out rugby union grand final

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 29 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Cannonballs Black Under-12s have taken out the win in the under-12s rugby union grand final. Picture supplied
Kempsey Cannonballs Black Under-12s have taken out the win in the under-12s rugby union grand final. Picture supplied

The Kempsey Cannonballs Black under-12s team have won the bragging rights after coming out on top in the local rugby union grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.