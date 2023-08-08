The Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team have overcome a season full of setbacks to become the 2023 North Coast Women's Rugby League minor premiers.
The Mustangs, who struggled to field a team at the start of the season and faced multiple player injuries and adversity throughout the year, manged to secure the minor premiership after defeating Laurieton Hotel Stingrays 10-0 in Kempsey.
Mustangs captain-coach Simone Smith said she was proud of the team for claiming the minor premiership.
"It makes it all a bit more worthwhile," she said. "It's definitely something that the girls will be chuffed about when they reflect on this past season.
"We potentially didn't have a team at the start of the season... and to go from almost not having a team at all to now becoming the minor premiers, I think it speaks to the amount of talent in our town and what hard work and resilience can achieve.
"We had a bit of an obstacle at the start and we faced some hurdles, but it really paints a picture about our team and what we've done to get to where we are now.
"It shows the true resilience and strength of our team."
The Mustangs have won 11 from 12 games to finish the season on 26 points and just one point ahead of the Sawtell Panthers.
Smith credited the team's culture for their successful season.
"I think we have built a really nice and positive culture this season," she said. "It's always been about the team morale, and I think that's been our biggest ingredient to our success.
"We have tried to create a culture where everyone belongs, and we make sure we lift each other up."
Macleay Valley Mustangs Club president Reuben Jones said he was proud of the team's resilience this season.
"As a club, we are extremely proud of the ladies' effort and commitment," he said. "They have gone through with minimal interchange players for a big part of the season.
"A lot of things have gone against them, but they still continue to succeed."
The Mustangs will play the Panthers at Verge Street Oval on Sunday at 1.30 for their chance to grab a spot in the grand final.
Smith said the team was quietly confident about the upcoming game.
"I think the biggest bonus about going into this game is that we know that we're capable of beating them," she said. "In saying that, it's about going out there and being able to perform and back up that confidence.
"A big indicator of our strength as a team has come from us dealing with a lot of [adversity] throughout the season.
"To be going on that journey and getting through those setbacks, it gives us a lot of confidence that we've got what it takes to win."
