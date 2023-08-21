As Mid North Coast firefighters continue to monitor fires across the region, they are now turning their sights toward the upcoming bushfire season.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Lower North Coast Zone district manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said crews are now working on strengthening containment lines at two fire grounds in the Macleay Valley.
"We just have two main fires that we're working to contain at Chain O Ponds and Collombatti," she said.
Local RFS crews from the Macleay Valley and Port Macquarie-Hastings were assisted by crews from as far south as the Central Coast to battle the fires, the majority of which were contained in bushland.
The out of town crews headed back home on Sunday, August 20.
"We're back to actioning our own crews," Supt. Ferris said.
While most out of town crews are having some time off after assisting local firies over the weekend, a post on the RFS Central Coast Facebook page said crews were working to contain close to 20 fires.
"As the day went on we had new fires, some were other sections of existing fires," the post said.
"Local crews were assisted by three out of area strike teams and crews were able to get many under control."
Supt. Ferris said local crews are now "recuperating" after a busy weekend.
"Our crews are now working hard to strengthen containment lines while the weather is more favourable," she said.
"We will continue to see smoke internally burning over the coming days."
The Gwandalan Summerland Point Rural Fire Brigade also formed part of the Central Coast Strike Force team, with the crew describing the weekend as "busy".
"Gwandalan 9 and our members on composite crews with Charmhaven 7 and Tuggerah 1 have been using strategic backburning to contain the Carlyle Rd Fire at Kundabung," a post to their Facebook page said.
So far there have been no reports of livestock lost and there have been minimal reports of damage to fences.
FAWNA president Meredith Ryan said there has been one glider found at the fireground at Kundabung.
The small animal was found on Sunday, August 20 and had singed fur and feet.
"We don't know what type of glider it is yet, but it's being cared for by one of our FAWNA members," Ms Ryan said.
The Kundabung fire is now under control and has burnt through 1347 hectares of bushland.
A resident who lives near the fireground said she wasn't "too concerned" about the fire and that it was mainly burning in bushland and not near people's homes.
Windy weather conditions on Friday, August 18 created a difficult challenge for firefighters, with crews battling 17 grass and bushfires.
While firefighters had a large number of fires to contain, there were no threats to property.
"On Friday there was concern for Crescent Head and we were planning ahead of that, but we were able to hold the fire west of Maria River and reduced the risk right across to Crescent Head," Supt. Ferris said.
RFS crews also worked alongside National Parks and Forestry crews to bring all of the fires under control.
"The conditions were really bad and the outcome could have been worse. We're now looking ahead to the bushfire season."
The bushfire danger period starts on September 1.
"It's a timely message for everyone to prepare for summer and have their bushfire risk plan sorted and clean out their gutters and around their home," Supt. Ferris said.
"We're moving into a normal fire season and need to be prepared."
