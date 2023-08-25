Kempsey Shire Council have switched water supplies for parts of Kempsey and Lower Macleay to the Steuart McIntyre Dam following dry weather conditions and declining river levels.
River flow levels in the Macleay River have dropped significantly in recent weeks and are now close to the trigger point for Level 1 water restrictions.
Kempsey previously reached Level 3 water restrictions in 2019 after experiencing historically dry conditions.
The river will remain a vital water source as Council plans to pump up to 8.5 mega-litres per day from the Sherwood Borefield to supplement the dam supply.
In a media release, Council said that by sourcing water from the Steuart McIntyre Dam, they can continue water supply operations to meet levels under the current Permanent water restrictions level.
Residents in the Kempsey and Lower Macleay areas may notice a slight difference in the taste of the water with the change to dam supply.
The changeover may also create some dirty water within the system.
If members of the community experience dirty tap water, they are advised to run a tap into a bucket or basin until the water turns clear and then distribute the excess water for outdoor use.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.