The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has completed a preliminary investigation into 26 illegal fires in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas (LGAs).
Lower North Coast Incident Controller Supt Liz Ferris, said that over the month of August a number of fires were reported where safe burning practices were "not being adhered to".
The sheer number and frequency of those fires meant investigators and penalty notice officers were brought in.
The outcomes of their preliminary investigation are as follows:
The Fire Investigators and Penalty Notice Officers reported that for the most part landowners were "very welcoming and apologetic".
They said a common statement was to the effect of: "We just didn't realise how dry the landscape was".
There are few current fires in the Kempsey LGA, which is under a Moderate Fire Danger rating unless temperatures and winds rise.
The Trappo Gap fire in the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park, which required aerial and multi-agency ground support, is now at "patrol" status.
A couple of hotspots within containment lines will continue to be monitored by aircraft.
Three firefighting choppers are currently based at Kempsey Airport as a result of the region being under a "Section 44". This gives local RFS crews access to more resources.
Tuesday, September 5, saw the first High Fire Danger rating for the reason. Permits were suspended, however six new grassfires and bushfires were reported.
Supt Ferris said people need to be more aware of permit conditions and to understand that bushfire "preparation is a shared responsibility".
"This means doing simple things like creating firebreaks on your property, cleaning your gutters, removing combustibles from your yard, ensuring hoses can reach all corners of your property and updating and discussing your bush fire survival plan, so you know what you will do if fire threatens."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.