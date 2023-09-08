The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Old Mal Titles delayed by windy conditions at Crescent Head

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 9 2023 - 1:23am, first published September 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Mal Australia co-coordinator and head judge for the competition Daffy Chisholm said conditions should be better on the weekend for the competion. Picture by Emily Walker
Old Mal Australia co-coordinator and head judge for the competition Daffy Chisholm said conditions should be better on the weekend for the competion. Picture by Emily Walker

It was a fantastic day at Crescent Head for kite surfers but if you were one of the 120 competitors in this year's National Old Mal Titles, you couldn't have asked for worse conditions for the first day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.