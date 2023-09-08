It was a fantastic day at Crescent Head for kite surfers but if you were one of the 120 competitors in this year's National Old Mal Titles, you couldn't have asked for worse conditions for the first day.
A howling northerly wind saw competitors battling white water in the strong swell and spending more time paddling than surfing.
"It's surfing in a washing machine," Crescent Head Malibu Club president Roger "Fergo" Ferguson said.
"When I look out the window it reminds me of a Nutribullet of swell.
"It's the worst type of surfing conditions a surfer can have because the waves are so close together."
The terrible conditions continued through the morning but by 10.30am, the remaining heats for the day were called off and scheduled to take place on Saturday (September 9).
Old Mal Australia co-coordinator and head judge for the competition Daffy Chisholm said the forecast was expecting a change with a swell spike that day.
"That will clean the whole lot up and tomorrow will be sensational," he said.
"Sunday will be great for the finals."
The remaining heats are scheduled to take place over this Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10) with the heat times reduced from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.
The weekend events are still planned to start at 6.30am with semis still at 20 minutes and finals to be timed at 20 minutes.
Competitors from NSW, Queensland and Victoria have headed to the Mid North Coast to compete in the Old Mal Titles with many of last year's champions returning to defend their titles.
Among the returning winners, Newcastle's Jack Norton was suited up to hit the waves on Friday morning to defend his title as the under 40 Greenough champion.
He said his strategy was to try to get two waves.
"It sounds pretty cliche but that's all you need to do," he said.
"There's a lot of paddling out there for little reward.
"I don't think anyone feels confident today so... hopefully we'll get some good waves over Saturday and Sunday."
Victorian surfer Kurt Lane was also one of the surfers to get in early before the remaining heats were moved to Saturday.
"It was extremely difficult trying to get through any type of white water," he said.
"And just trying to direct a board that wants to act like an aeroplane wing."
Mr Chrisholm said the competition showcased traditional surf and traditional surfing style.
"It's time sensitive, it's history and that's what it's all about," he said.
But this traditional style surfing competition saw plenty of young and old faces with 18 and under events scheduled in for the weekend.
"That's why these events are designed," Mr Chrisholm said.
"There's no future for any discipline of surfing unless you have the juniors involved."
Port Stephens surfers Tuffy McGuinness and Jeff Hayes said it was great to see young people taking part in the traditional surf competition.
"There's heaps of young people doing it now which is great," Mr Hayes said.
"Without young people embracing it, the art of it dies."
The pair have been coming with friends for the past five years and don't plan to stop.
"This is the happiest week of the year for us," Mr Hayes said.
"A week away from our partners and we just get to have fun and surf all day."
"It's great."
Due to the weather conditions, the planned Show and Shine will be taking place at 4.30pm on Saturday, September 9.
"A lot of people don't know about the show and shine," Mr Ferguson said.
The show and shine will see a variety of surfboards on display from D fins, Greenough boards, open poolboards, toothpicks and loggers making their appearance.
"We also have the 'curious and intriguing' category which is always the left field," Mr Ferguson said.
"Something just comes in that you go 'where the blazes did this come in?'
But even less glamorous boards will have a chance to shine with the last category in the display, 'Dog'
"Dog....that is the worst board you could ever ride," Mr Ferguson said.
