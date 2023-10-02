The Macleay Argus
Overnight works for Kempsey Bridge to change traffic conditions

By Staff Reporters
October 2 2023 - 11:03am
Upcoming night works will change traffic conditions along the Kempsey bridge. Picture by Emily Walker
Motorist are being advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on Kempsey Bridge, Kempsey starting from Tuesday, October 3.

