Motorist are being advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on Kempsey Bridge, Kempsey starting from Tuesday, October 3.
The changes are due to work to remove bridge joints and carry out general maintenance.
The changes will be taking place at night from 7pm to 5am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (October 3-5).
To minimise the impact to motorists works will also be carried out in the evening the following Monday, October 9 for three nights, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect a single lane with alternating traffic flow arrangements and a kilometre per hour speed limit to be in place while works are completed.
Intermittent stoppages will be required, and motorists should allow for delays up to 10 minutes.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app or by visiting livetraffic.com
