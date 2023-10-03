The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Four teenagers charged in Kempsey following crime spree

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four teenagers have been charged in Kempsey following a crime spree. Picture, Pexels
Four teenagers have been charged in Kempsey following a crime spree. Picture, Pexels

Four youths have been charged with multiple offences - including attempted armed robbery and robbery in company - over alleged incidents from Newcastle to Kempsey at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.