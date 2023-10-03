Four youths have been charged with multiple offences - including attempted armed robbery and robbery in company - over alleged incidents from Newcastle to Kempsey at the weekend.
On Sunday, October 1, police from the Newcastle, Manning-Great Lakes, Mid North Coast, and Coffs/Clarence police districts began investigating several incidents they believed were linked.
Earlier that day, a group of four boys - aged between 12 and 17 - obtained a sedan police believe was stolen from a Broadmeadow home.
About 7pm on the same day, the vehicle was involved in an alleged attempted armed robbery at a rest stop on the Pacific Highway at Ferodale near Raymond Terrace.
Police have been told an 18-year-old man was stopped in his car at the rest stop before he was approached by four people who allegedly tried to enter the car, threatening him with a screwdriver; however, the man was able to drive from the scene.
About 9.15pm, an SUV was allegedly stolen by the boys when a home on Crawford Street, Buladelah, was broken into.
Police will allege in court the group then attempted to break into a motel in Taree, before breaking into a home on Pitt Street, Taree, but left empty-handed.
About 10pm, police were called to Macquarie Street, Coopernook, following reports of an attempted break and enter.
Police were told that a group had tried to gain access to the home before being challenged by a resident.
Police will allege the resident was threatened before another vehicle was rammed.
About 10.50pm, the SUV was damaged after allegedly ramming another vehicle near Kempsey, and the group moved to the sedan and drove away.
The driver of the rammed vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, was shaken but not injured; she attended a service station nearby where she contacted police.
Police will also allege that the sedan travelled to Briggenshaw Road, Valery, where the group broke into a house.
A short time later, with the assistance of POLAIR and the Dog Unit, four boys were arrested in nearby bushland and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, two counts of predatory driving, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle in company, robbery in company, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, destroy or damage property, and drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on October 3.
The other 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, two counts of destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle in company, robbery in company, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, passenger not disclose driver's/other passenger's identity, and drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent.
The 15-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, two counts of armed with intent commit indictable offence, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, robbery in company, destroy or damage property, passenger not disclose driver's/other passenger's identity, aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle in company, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The 12-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, two counts of armed with intent commit indictable offence, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle in company, robbery in company, common assault, destroy or damage property, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, carry cutting weapon upon apprehension, and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
They have been refused bail to appear before a children's court on October 4.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.