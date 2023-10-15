The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Meet the Macleay's new Breast Care Nurse Kelly Scott-McGrath

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 16 2023 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Scott-McGrath is Kempsey's new McGrath Breast Care Nurse. Picture by Emily Walker
Kelly Scott-McGrath is Kempsey's new McGrath Breast Care Nurse. Picture by Emily Walker

The Macleay Valley has been appointed their first McGrath Breast Care Nurse just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.