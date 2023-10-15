The Macleay Valley has been appointed their first McGrath Breast Care Nurse just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Kelly Scott-McGrath is based at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute and will provide support for families in the community.
Mrs Scott-McGrath, who has 22 years experience as a nurse working in oncology and palliative care, said she took pride in knowing that patients feel reassured.
"I got to see the struggle that rural people really do have for access to services, transport and being on country," she said.
"So when the McGrath foundation job came up, I applied for it because I'm very passionate about Kempsey, the people of Kempsey and promoting cancer health here.
"It was a very good opportunity to take that up and see if I could help in anyway."
As a Kempsey born and bred local, Mrs Scott-McGrath has a close connection with the community.
Over the years, she's been able to work with the Lilli Pilli ladies, Rotary and other charities to help provide much needed equipment at the Kempsey District Hospital.
"The people in Kempsey... they are can-do people," she said.
"It just humbles me that it's such a dynamic community willing to do what they need to do to help each other out.
"That's probably what makes me passionate about Kempsey."
In her new role, Mrs Scott- McGrath will act as an expert in breast cancer care, provide support, and help patients and their families navigate the complex medical system.
For families going through GPs, specialists, pathologist, and radiologists, she is the one consistent person they get to see regularly.
Mrs Scott- McGrath works predominately from Kempsey District Hospital and travels to the Port Macquarie Mid North Coast Cancer Institute once a week.
She does so so that Kempsey Shire Locals don't have to travel throughout the week to see her.
She also organised a women's business yarn up to raise awareness on breast cancer, and helped 'Paint the Ward Pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Many rural and regional cancer patients have to travel or move to undergo treatment with the Lilli Pilli Ladies campaigning for more cancer services to be implemented in Kempsey.
Mrs Scott- McGrath agreed more support was needed for rural and regional areas.
"It's shown if you have that contact with a cancer specialist nurse, you've got better outcomes and a better experience," she said.
"Rural people that are further away from services and specialist nurses...their experience is not as good if they don't have somebody supporting them through it."
Mrs Scott- McGrath is only the second McGrath Breast Care nurse on the Mid North Coast with one nurse based at Macksville Hospital.
Overall there are only 70 dedicated McGrath Breast Care nurses based in New South Wales.
While breast cancer survival rates have risen significantly, early breast checks are the real life savers.
"The earlier we diagnose cancer, the better the outcome is," Mrs Scott- McGrath said.
"With Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's important to try and promote that within the community breast care... is really important.
"Being aware of your breasts, any changes and doing something about it early is really important for the outcome if you are diagnosed with cancer."
Sadly 45.5 per cent of women aged 50-74 from the North Coast on NSW are overdue for their two-yearly breast cancer screening.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women, with one in seven women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer.
NSW Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW Professor Tracey O'Brien said if detected in its earliest stages, a woman's five-year breast cancer survival rate is 98 per cent.
That statistic drops to 43.9 per cent if detected later when it has spread to other organs.
"Breast cancer is expected to take the lives of close to 1,000 women in NSW this year and we need to do everything we can to support women and encourage them to book in a life-saving breast screen," Professor O'Brien said.
"Early detection not only significantly increases a person's chance of survival it can also greatly reduce the need for invasive treatment like a mastectomy."
Professor O'Brien said she knows how hard it can be to block out time to get the check.
"Unfortunately, breast cancer doesn't wait, so I encourage all eligible women to stop and put themselves first - for themselves and their family."
It's the same advice that Mrs Scott- McGrath has for residents.
"Be familiar with your breasts, learn, look at them, learn what's normal and what's not," she said
"And get regular breast cancer screening."
