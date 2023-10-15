A Kempsey mother was left thanking the universe and dancing her way into the weekend after her Instant Scratch-Its ticket landed her a $25,000 top prize win.
The $2 Feline Rich Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Chaddies Newsagent & Store.
The Kempsey resident relayed how her winning discovery came about when an official from The Lott reached out to her.
"I went to the newsagency to check a different ticket I had. It'd won $10 so I just bought a couple more to do later," she said.
"They were sitting in my bag all day.
"When I finally scratched the ticket, I was in disbelief. I called my children in and said 'Am I seeing this right?
"They started screaming and we all did a big happy dance around the house."
The Kempsey mother said she has had a lot of setbacks over the past few months.
"I've been persevering and now I've finally been rewarded for staying strong," she said.
"To me, it's a sign from the universe telling me I'm supported and on the right path.
"Now I can go on a holiday."
The team at Chaddies Newsagent & Store said they were overjoyed to hear a local customer had picked up a $25,000 top prize win.
