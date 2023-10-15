The Macleay Argus
Kempsey mother got 'goosebumps' after winning $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its top prize

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023 - 10:08am
The Kempsey mother bought the winning Instant Scratch-Its at Chaddies Newsagent & Store. Picture supplied
A Kempsey mother was left thanking the universe and dancing her way into the weekend after her Instant Scratch-Its ticket landed her a $25,000 top prize win.

