The deadline for environmental impact statement (EIS) submissions on the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage project is fast approaching, with the cut off on Tuesday, October 17.
The "off-river" Oven Mountain Project is being developed by OMPS Pty Ltd in partnership with Alinta Energy to "provide clean energy generation and storage capabilities".
The project, located between Armidale and Kempsey, will include the construction of a new electricity transmission network from the generation site to the Lower Creek area and upgrades to existing local and regional roads.
The long-awaited EIS was released on September 19. It has now been on exhibition for four weeks.
The report details the potential impacts on the environment, including land, water, air quality and Aboriginal heritage. It also includes the mitigation measures and overall findings.
Submissions to the EIS close on October 17 before the department reviews the submissions.
Details about the proposal and how to make a submission are available on the NSW Government Planning Portal.
A summary of the EIS findings can also be found on the OMPS website.
