Last chance to have say on Oven Mountain Project as EIS submissions close

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
There's just one day left to pen your thoughts on the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage project. Picture supplied by Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage website
The deadline for environmental impact statement (EIS) submissions on the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage project is fast approaching, with the cut off on Tuesday, October 17.

