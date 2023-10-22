Willi Willi fire downgraded to 'advice'; stay alert and monitor

The fire is burning in Willi Willi National Park and Boonanghi Nature Reserve and is moving in an easterly direction.

The fire has burnt more than five thousand eight hundred hectares and is yet to be contained.

South westerly winds have caused the fire to cross the MacLeay River.

A southerly change is expected this evening which will see the fire move in a more northerly direction.

Strong winds are causing erratic fire activity. This may cause spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

Firefighters and aircraft are working in the area to protect properties.