The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

What's biting: Macleay River great for flathead, bream and whiting

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated November 7 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photos are of Sean Ferguson from boat 'Salt Dog'. He had a great couple of fishing sessions last week; catching decent Mahi Mahi off Port Macquarie.
This week's photos are of Sean Ferguson from boat 'Salt Dog'. He had a great couple of fishing sessions last week; catching decent Mahi Mahi off Port Macquarie.

Once again, we have seen a rather unsettled week regarding our local weather, with our standard summer patterns yet to really kick in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.