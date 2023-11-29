Crescent Head's FoodWorks has been crowned Australian United Retailer's (AUR) NSW/ACT Local Store of the Year at the 2023 AUR Store Excellence Awards.
The award win is in recognition of the store and its staff's contribution to the local community.
Crescent Head FoodWorks is a member of AUR which has a network of more than 560 supermarkets and food and convenience stores Australia-wide.
Manager Rachel Fathers and staff member Sue Coren believe the recent extensive renovations of their store set Crescent Head's FoodWorks apart from other nominees.
"From the very old, dated looking shop and the effort that went into it has just changed it," said Ms Fathers.
They say the renovation was hard work but it paid off with this recognition.
"Huge effort but it's all worth it," said Ms Fathers.
"We're particularly proud of our outdoor facade when you drive up to Crescent and stop at the roundabout, it's the first thing you see and it's very beautiful," said Ms Coren.
"A lot of thought went into making it local."
Ms Coren says she receives positive comments from shoppers about the selection provided.
"They're surprised about how much we can fit in," she said.
"There's an Asian food section, vegan, gluten free... a lot of thought goes into it, they've built this up and they should be really proud."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.