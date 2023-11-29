The Macleay Argus
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Crescent Head FoodWorks crowned local store of the year

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 10:00am
(L-R) Staff members Henry Hunt and Matther Haigh wear proud smiles. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Crescent Head's FoodWorks has been crowned Australian United Retailer's (AUR) NSW/ACT Local Store of the Year at the 2023 AUR Store Excellence Awards.

