The coast with the most: tourism thriving in Macleay Valley

It's been a busy tourism season for the Macleay Valley Coast with accommodation providers taking on plenty of bookings.
Tourism on the coast has been busy with the Kempsey Shire Council reporting nearly all of the Macleay Valley Holiday Parks were booked out in early December.
Kempsey Shire Council Tourism Development Officer Ashley Gray said that bookings had been looking strong leading into Christmas and would remain the case until the Australia Day long weekend.
"It's just nice to be in the ear when you can feel that buzz of all the people coming into the area, experiencing the best of what the region has to offer," she said.
"The Macleay Valley Holiday Parks are looking really good moving into the summer season."
There are a number of event available during this summer season with the Slim Dusty Centre offering youth programs in January and currently hosting the Simon Marks Exhibition.
The upgraded Kalanteenee Mountain Bike trails opened earlier this month, providing an option for adrenaline junkies.
Tourism has been been busy along the coast for the past few years.
"I'd say these numbers are on par with years past," Ms Gray said.
"Which is great considering how the year has been looking for some people and I know our businesses are just so excited to welcome visitors to the region.
"Even if locals are looking for something to do, just get out there and support your local businesses."
Many Macleay businesses have credited the support of local customers during the busy summer tourist season.
"They've had a tough few years and I know they are looking forward to the boost that comes in the summer season," Ms Gray said.
"They're here through the tougher months of the year...
"And the holiday season is what really helps them and sustains them through the year."
