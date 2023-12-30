The Macleay Argus
The coast with the most: tourism thriving in Macleay Valley

By Mardi Borg and Emily Walker
December 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Kempsey Shire Council Tourism Development Officer Ashley Gray said that bookings for acommodation at the Macleay Valley Coast had been looking strong leading into Christmas
It's been a busy tourism season for the Macleay Valley Coast with accommodation providers taking on plenty of bookings.

