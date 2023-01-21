The Macleay Argus

Kempsey businesses credit local customers during tourist season

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 21 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three Kempsey business owners and employees shared with the Argus their experience this tourist season. Picture by Emily Walker

After a busy couple of weeks, tourist season is coming to an end in the Macleay Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.